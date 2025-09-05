25000 prize bond draw September 2025 date revealed

KARACHI – The National Savings Centre (NSC) in Karachi is set to hold the draw No 19 of Rs25,000 prize bond during the ongoing month of September 2025.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated a new registered prize bonds scheme called “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.

Contrary to the National Prize Bonds (bearer), the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.

The investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

25000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The 1st prize of Rs 30 million is awarded to two winners while the 2nd prize of Rs10 million will go to five winners.

The 3rd prize, amounting to Rs300,000 each, will be given to 700 winners.

The investor is not required to submit any claim as the prize money against winning Premium Prize Bonds is directly credited to registered investor’s Bank account provided at the time of purchase of respective bond.

25,000 Prize Bond Draw Date

The upcoming draw of Rs25,000 premium prize bond will be conducted on September 10, with holders of this denomination waiting for the day anxiously.

25000 Prize Bond Winners of June 2025 Draw

The first prize was won by two people holding prize bond numbers: 235174, 272160.

The second prize winners included 278896, 418337, 464014, 722511 and 957742.