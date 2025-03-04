BRI & Two Sessions 2025 and Policy Options

The Chinese Two Sessions have commenced in Beijing, bringing together the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to announce macroeconomic achievements and outline future policy directions.

One of the key priorities for 2025 and beyond is expected to be the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with discussions centred on its role, expansion, new projects and potential new partners.

The global trading system has been significantly impacted by the US Administration’s aggressive tariffs, pushing countries to reconsider their alliances.

The recent withdrawal of Panama from the BRI, influenced by US diplomacy, may be followed by other nations, including Syria, Ukraine and some African countries, potentially diminishing the BRI’s strategic importance.

Consequently, the two sessions are likely to establish new policies for future cooperation among BRI member countries.

It seems that qualitative development, green technologies, hybrid agriculture, digitalization, artificial intelligence and innovation will remain at the forefront of future BRI cooperation, especially in the light of increasing Western restrictions on China’s tech sector.

President Xi Jinping has already emphasized the need for self-reliance in technology, urging the development of high-quality, new productive forces.

It is estimated that the role of the private sector will be further enhanced among BRI member countries, transforming their economies, industries, and societies.

It is forecast that Chinese policymakers will formulate integrated policies to strengthen economic ties with all BRI member countries, focusing on industrial cooperation, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

This will likely lead to an influx of Chinese investment into these countries, further bolstering economic ties in 2025 and beyond.

It is expected that the Two Sessions will focus on strengthening the BRI’s manufacturing sector by creating jobs, improving technology transfer, and boosting industrial productivity.

The discussions will emphasize cooperation in the digital economy, green energy, and high-tech industries, with a strong role for Chinese businesses and the private sector in investing in large infrastructure projects, renewable energy, and high-tech industries across BRI member countries.

This growing partnership will facilitate knowledge transfer, benefiting local industries and enhancing their global market position.

Additionally, Chinese policymakers are likely to propose further strengthening vocational education, women’s empowerment, SMEs, community development projects, and youth entrepreneurship within BRI member countries, continuing the social and economic development goals set in last year’s sessions.

Interestingly, this year marks the 12th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Over the years, the BRI has evolved from a visionary concept into reality, progressing from a general framework to concrete projects.

It has become the world’s most popular international public good and the largest international cooperation platform.

In line with this, the Central Economic Work Conference in December 2024 urged solid progress in high-quality BRI cooperation and the improvement of the overseas comprehensive service system.

Consequently, NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members have focused on the high-quality development of the BRI, with particular emphasis expected to be placed on energy equipment development in BRI partner countries, signaling positive prospects for the initiative’s future.

In recent years, BRI partner countries have become a key focus in the global equipment manufacturing industry.

Therefore, the two sessions in 2025 are expected to discuss expanding the overseas presence of Chinese equipment.

Coordinated efforts will likely be emphasized to enhance the export of high-end equipment and leverage the BRI’s international cooperation platform, enabling leading domestic equipment manufacturers to participate in overseas energy infrastructure projects, creating mutually beneficial outcomes.

The Chinese leadership is also expected to focus on strengthening cooperation between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and ASEAN, aiming to boost the high-quality development of the BRI.

Additionally, during local sessions in various provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, the high-quality development of the BRI remains a key focus in the local government work reports for 2025.

Some provinces have already proposed deeper cooperation in transportation, logistics, trade, energy, and cultural exchanges with BRI partner countries, promoting high-level opening-up and fostering high-quality economic growth.

The two sessions will likely focus on strengthening mechanisms to promote high-quality cooperation, with particular attention to innovation and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and renewable energy.

The integration of advanced technologies, including AI tools like DeepSeek, into the BRI framework could significantly benefit all member countries, while reinforcing China’s role as a global leader in technology and development.

The significance of BRI cooperation has grown in the face of rising global unilateralism and protectionism.

With these trends creating global economic uncertainty, the BRI offers a platform for open cooperation, providing greater stability and certainty for developing nations and fostering regional economic growth.

In this context, the two sessions should aim to unlock the potential of developing countries in Asia, Central Asia, and Africa, helping them access high-quality development.

Additionally, the sessions should consider adopting an alternative policy for immense social and community development by promoting “small but beautiful” projects, such as Luban Workshops.

Expanding development financing and deepening cooperation in digital and green industries will broaden collaboration, creating more win-win outcomes and fostering shared prosperity among nations.

Since its inception, the BRI has achieved remarkable accomplishments, promoting economic development in countries along its routes and facilitating deeper integration between China and the world.

The two sessions should focus on promoting greater cooperation, mitigating the impact of former US policies, such as Trump’s protectionism.

As the world’s largest trading partner and an innovative power, China’s leadership in guiding BRI member countries toward qualitative development, people-friendly policies, and innovative investments involving the private sector is essential.

Many developing nations look to Beijing for leadership in combating Washington’s protectionism and promoting a new, fairer world economic order.

It is hoped that during the two sessions, the Chinese leadership will chart out new strategies to lead the Global South, offering a message of constructive competition to the US and the Global North for sustainable international cooperation in 2025 and beyond.