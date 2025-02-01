New High: Gold prices in Pakistan continue record-breaking rally to hit Rs292,200

KARACHI – Local gold prices touched a fresh record high of Rs 292,200 per tola in Pakistani market capital on Saturday, amid strong demand.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of yellow metal continued its ascent in the local and international markets on the last working day of the week. With a single-day rise of Rs400 per tola, the new price of gold reached Rs292,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram saw a rise of Rs343, with the new price settled at Rs250,514.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Price Change New Price Price per Tola (Gold) Rs 400 Rs 292,200 Price per 10 Grams Rs 343 Rs 250,514

Today’s rise comes after a Rs1,500 increase on Friday when gold prices reached pa revious record of Rs291,800 per tola.

Globally, bullion continues to climb up, with the price per ounce rising to $2,797.

Gold Rates this Week in Pakistan