Pak-Saudia defence pact guarantee of peace, stability, security and protection of the Muslim Ummah

At the office of Pakistan Observer, Ambassador of Peace, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan and Khatib & Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, held a meeting with Mr. Gauhar Zahid Malik, President of Pakistan Observer.

During the meeting, both discussed in detail the recent Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as various matters pertaining to defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The strong mutual defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is a welcome development, for which we extend our tribute. The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact is a guarantee of peace, stability, security and protection of the Muslim Ummah in the region. The protection of the Two Holy Mosques is our shared responsibility and an integral part of our faith. Saudi Arabia is our second home. Pakistan’s everlasting friendship and ties with Saudi Arabia are higher than the Himalayas. Saudi Arabia is the custodian of the leadership of the Muslim Ummah.

On the great Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement, the entire Pakistani nation salutes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal General Hafiz Asim Munir. The stance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against Israeli aggression represents the entire Muslim Ummah. Today, the entire nation stands firmly with its brave armed forces and with the Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan, Field Marshal Hafiz General Asim Munir. The agenda of hostile forces and the mischief of the Khawarij will no longer be allowed to prevail in Pakistan. The Khawarij who are waging rebellion and war against the Pakistan Army are not only enemies of the state and the nation but are also, in the light of Shariah, committing a grave sin. Defensive cooperation and a strong defense alliance among all Islamic countries are the need of the hour.

They also discussed the Youm-e-Tashakkur held at Badshahi Mosque Lahore on the occasion of Jumu‘ah regarding the Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement for the protection of the Haramain. The grand Day of Thanksgiving was organized under the patronage of Majlis Ulama Pakistan and was presided over by Ambassador of Peace, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad. Distinguished scholars and spiritual leaders from all schools of thought, including Mufti Fatah Muhammad Rashidi, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi, Maulana Ehsanullah Tabassum, Allama Naeem Badshah, Mufti Shafiq Awan, Maulana Saad, and others, addressed the gathering.

In his address, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized unity, brotherhood, and service to humanity as taught by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He praised the Pakistan-Saudi defense pact as a historic guarantee of peace, stability, and protection of the Ummah, saluting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal General Hafiz Asim Munir. He also highlighted the important role of Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki in facilitating this accord. Other speakers condemned Israeli aggression and stressed the urgent need for unity among all Islamic nations.