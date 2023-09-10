The PPP’s top leadership took differing positions on general elections on Saturday, with former president Asif Ali Zardari emphasising that the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct fresh delimitation of constituencies and party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asserting that polls should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Zardari stressed the need for delimitation today, saying that the ECP was obligated to conduct the delimitation of constituencies but at the same time called for abiding by the Constitution.

Later, Bilawal was asked about Zardari’s statement, to which he said he was “bound to [former] president Zardari’s directives in family matters” but “as far as political and Constitutional matters and the party policy were concerned”, he was bound to the “party workers’ and the central executive committee’s decisions”.

Speaking to reporters in Badin, he recalled that during the CEC meeting last month, it had been emphasised that the polls should be held within the 90-day period, in line with the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in Badin, he recalled that during the CEC meeting last month, it had been emphasised that the polls should be held within the 90-day period, in line with the Constitution. Stating that the party’s CEC meeting was chaired by him and Zardari, the former foreign minister said, “In the PPP CEC meeting, we deliberated upon these two opinions — on the one hand, the matter of 90 days that is written in the Constitution (or prioritising fresh delimitation).