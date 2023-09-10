In a distressing incident that unfolded on Saturday afternoon, five football players were abducted in the Sangsila area of Dera Bugti district.

The incident occurred as the players were en route to Sibi to participate in the Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup tournament, with armed militants forcibly taking them into captivity.

A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the abduction, emphasising the volatile security situation in the Sangsila area.

Security measures have been escalated in response to the kidnapping of these football players.

Saleh Muhammad Nasar, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Balochistan, disclosed that a search operation has been initiated in the area. However, due to the darkness and the heightened sensitivity of the situation, the operation was temporarily suspended.