Pak PM Shehbaz, Qatar’s Emir vow greater regional cooperation in high level meeting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties, focusing on shared economic objectives and regional stability.

The commitment was showcased during high level meeting where two sides discussed trade, investment, energy, and cultural initiatives, and exchanged views on tackled pressing regional and international issues, notably the ongoing conflict in Palestine and rising tensions in the Middle East.

PM Sharif commended Qatar’s position on the Palestinian issue, acknowledging efforts in mediating for a ceasefire and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to those affected. During the talks, he extended an invitation for the Amir to visit Pakistan.

The premier’s visit to Arab nation marks key milestone in the evolving partnership between Pakistan and Qatar, reflecting their dedication to enhancing collaboration and promoting stability in the region.