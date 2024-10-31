AGL38.11▲ 1.08 (0.03%)AIRLINK121.77▼ -0.45 (0.00%)BOP5.82▲ 0.29 (0.05%)CNERGY3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.36▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.73▲ 0.36 (0.01%)DGKC84.29▼ -1.41 (-0.02%)FCCL32.56▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FFBL65.53▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)FFL9.96▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)HUBC103.53▲ 0.24 (0.00%)HUMNL13.27▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM7.03▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.51▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)NBP60.25▼ -4.39 (-0.07%)OGDC172.13▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)PAEL24.56▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL141.53▼ -1.47 (-0.01%)PRL22.74▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)PTC14.64▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)SEARL64.54▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.13▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.63▼ -1.35 (-0.04%)TPLP7.26▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET14.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG51.5▲ 2.21 (0.04%)UNITY26.54▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.22▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Islamabad woman bravely foils car snatching in Sector B-17 (VIDEO)

Islamabad Woman Bravely Foils Car Snatching In Sector B 17 Video
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – A woman in the capital city of Islamabad foiled bid to snatch her car in broad daylight, and the clip is all over the internet.

The incident occurred in Sector B-17, where CCTV camera captured daring woman, who was confronted by a mugger. The incident occurred when the woman was taking her car out of the driveway.

As she turned to close the gate, a masked man forcibly jumped into the vehicle and attempted to reverse the car but struggled to maneuver it properly. Despite being panicked, the woman bravely confronted the robber, tackling him to prevent his escape.

The woman also made a commotion, asking help and the family members quickly rushed to her aid. They managed to hold the robber and later handed him to police.

Besides saving the car, the woman was praised on the internet, inspiring others to stand up against wrongdoing.

Police clueless at ‘Terminator’ style bank robberies

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistanis can now apply for passport from any City after new changes

  • Business, Featured

American Grammar School, Leads Academy, Dhuwan Cafe & Shinwari sealed in Lahore

  • Featured, Pakistan

Dolphin Ayan’s stark naked video leaked online; trans community reacts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan Army major, two soldiers martyred in Bannu operation

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer