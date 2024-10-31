Islamabad woman bravely foils car snatching in Sector B-17 (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A woman in the capital city of Islamabad foiled bid to snatch her car in broad daylight, and the clip is all over the internet.

The incident occurred in Sector B-17, where CCTV camera captured daring woman, who was confronted by a mugger. The incident occurred when the woman was taking her car out of the driveway.

As she turned to close the gate, a masked man forcibly jumped into the vehicle and attempted to reverse the car but struggled to maneuver it properly. Despite being panicked, the woman bravely confronted the robber, tackling him to prevent his escape.

The woman also made a commotion, asking help and the family members quickly rushed to her aid. They managed to hold the robber and later handed him to police.

Besides saving the car, the woman was praised on the internet, inspiring others to stand up against wrongdoing.