Pak pilots decimate IAF, Rafale, Dassault Aviation

INDIAN leadership has failed to provide any evidence of Pahalgam terrorism to justify its aggressive action.

But the world witnessed what happened in Pakistan in the form of Indian missile and air strikes and firing on the LoC.

Every drop of blood of martyrs will be accounted for.

The nation pays tribute to the readiness, sense of duty, passion for sacrificing their lives for the motherland and professionalism of the Pakistani defence forces.

India attacked Pakistan in the dark, as always, to which Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply and turned the dark night into a moonlit night.

Our defence forces are ready and prepared to defend the homeland.

Pakistan has right to respond to any threat at any time, place and manner to defend itself.

Meanwhile, the efforts of the US, UK, Russia, China, UAE, Japan, France and Turkeyia to defuse tension between Pakistan and India have been hampered by the events that took place.

The escalation of tension between two nuclear-armed countries of South Asia is a threat to global peace and efforts by major countries to address it need to be accelerated.

Israel wants to advance its agenda against Pakistan with the help of India, but Pakistan understands the Israel-India nexus and knows how to deal with it effectively.

In a significant show of solidarity, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has expressed strong support for India’s right to self-determination following missile attacks on civilians in Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor is a defining moment.

It sends a clear message,” Azar said.

He added that India, like Israel, recognizes the importance of taking action against terrorists and those who support them.

After the Pahalgam incident, Israel has shattered the Israel-India nexus by announcing its support for India’s false stance against Pakistan.

The government should timely inform the international community about the Israel-India nexus and its nefarious intentions against Pakistan.

Israel is openly supporting Modi’s false statement against Pakistan and accusing Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

Israel’s stance against Pakistan has made the situation in the region extremely worrying.

Israel’s statement against Pakistan and in favour of India has made it clear that the India-Israel nexus is behind the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Israel wants to advance its agenda against Pakistan with the help of India, but Pakistan understands the Israel-India nexus and knows how to deal with it effectively.

India’s continued unjustified provocations against Pakistan could threaten world peace.

The downing of the 3 Rafale fighter jets by a Pakistani pilot is a terrible strategic, psychological and diplomatic blow to the Indian defence system.

The successful operation is a major milestone for the Pakistan Air Force, while for India, the situation indicates serious shortcomings in air defence preparedness and operational procedures.

In the night battle, the Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three of the latest Rafales worth 227 billion Indian rupees.

The results were immediately visible.

Shares of French company Dassault Aviation, which makes the Rafale aircraft, fell sharply, while shares of Chinese company Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, which makes the JF-17 Thunder and J-10C fighter jets used by the Pakistan Air Force, rose.

Rafale aircraft is considered the world’s most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft.

The aircraft, manufactured by a French company, is designed for deep strike missions, air superiority, reconnaissance and nuclear deterrence.

India signed a $9 billion deal to buy 36 Rafale aircrafts in 2016.

The delivery of these aircraft was completed in 2022.

India paid $240 million per aircraft.

These Rafale aircraft were developed as per Indian requirements.

After downing Rafale, the Pakistan Air Force has become the first force to shoot down a Rafale aircraft.

Because of incompliancy the Indian impotent pilots have caused irreparable loss to Rafale Manufacturing Company.

If French Aircraft Company had minutely examined the capability of Indian pilots it would have flatly refused.

After acquiring Rafale, India was bragging that it had gained air superiority not only over Pakistan but also over China.

At a time when Pakistan was confident that it could give a befitting reply to any Indian adventure, there were also some people in India who were warning Modi that India could not defeat Pakistan in war.

The operational gaps of the Indian Air Force were exposed during the Pakistan Air Force’s Operation Swift Retort in 27 February 2019, so both the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Army are expected to perform well in electronic warfare and electro-spectrum management.

Pakistan has built a strong air defence and is likely to use Chinese-made drones as its second-tier force.

Unlike the Indian army, Pakistani military platforms are mostly Chinese-made, and they have excellent operational capabilities to sustain intense air and ground firepower for long periods of time.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (CENTAIC) established under the Pakistan Air Force in August 2020 with Chinese support will provide operational surprise to India.

The improved pilot-to-aircraft ratio of the PAF will prove beneficial to Pakistan.

May 10 India attacked Pakistan with drones and missiles.

Pakistan in retaliation responded and destroyed highly sensitive Indian Air bases and military installations.

Until the Indian Air Force incorporates cyber and electronic warfare into its attack profile is fully integrated, its chances of winning the war will be very low.

India’s provocations will surely bring about a catastrophe for the peace of the entire world.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK. ([email protected])