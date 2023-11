Pakistan and Korea are commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations today.

To mark the occasion, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of Republic of the Korea Park Jin exchanged messages of felicitations through diplomatic channels.

The relationship between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea is marked by characteristic warmth and candour and features mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

The Foreign Ministers of both the countries reviewed the rich history of Pakistan-ROK relations, socio-cultural ties, development and economic cooperation and the contribution of respective diasporas, which act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Underscoring the strong potential for future collaboration, the Foreign Ministers pledged to intensify cooperation in all fields, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts.