The United States has no interest in the candidates but supports free and fair elections in Pakistan “in a way that benefits the people of the country.”

This was stated by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel while answering a question about political situation in Pakistan in a media briefing.

Patel was asked about transparency of the elections in Pakistan as many “analysts in Pakistan have their doubts because these elections are happening without the most popular leader, the former prime minister.” “Again, don’t have an assessment on the makeup of candidates or the representation of any specific political party. That is for the people of Pakistan to decide,” Patel replied. He replied he didn’t “have an assessment on the makeup of candidates or the representation of any specific political party.” He further said that the US’s focus continues to be on ensuring and supporting “that there are free and fair elections that are conducted in a way for the benefit of the Pakistani people”.

His statement comes after the ECP announced to hold the elections on February 8. The announcement by the commission came after Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa directed ECP to confer with President Arif Alvi on the poll date.