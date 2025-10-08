Pak integrity, India’s opportunism exposed

Tania Wafa

PRIME Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Qatar came at a time of grave crisis following Israel’s brazen attack on Doha.

Pakistan unequivocally condemned the strike, labeling it a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter. Islamabad reaffirmed full solidarity with the Qatari leadership and people, stressing that such aggression undermines regional stability while reflecting Tel Aviv’s continued disregard for global norms. Pakistan’s principled and proactive stance stood in sharp contrast to India’s perfunctory response, which fell gravely short of Qatari expectations.

India issued symbolic statements expressing “deep concern” and urging restraint but avoided demanding accountability from Israel. Its silence on Israel’s renewed Gaza bombardment highlighted a cautious alignment with Tel Aviv rather than genuine solidarity with Doha. In contrast, Pakistan not only condemned the aggression but also called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council and stood ready to co-sponsor the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit. Qatar deeply appreciated Islamabad’s fraternal support, recognizing Pakistan as a trustworthy partner.

This episode reinforced a long-standing truth: Pakistan has consistently stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Gulf States and the wider Muslim world in times of crisis. Despite economic and political challenges, it has extended moral backing, security commitments and active diplomacy—demonstrating genuine brotherhood rather than transactional interest. India, however, thrives on optics. It wears the mask of friendship with the Gulf while aligning itself ideologically, militarily and politically with Israel.

New Delhi’s growing ties with Tel Aviv are no secret. What began cautiously has evolved into a full-fledged strategic alliance covering billion-dollar defence deals, drone and missile development and intelligence sharing. This partnership is rooted in ideological convergence between Hindutva nationalism and Zionism, both of which thrive on exclusionary politics and systemic discrimination against minorities. Under Prime Minister Modi, India has emerged as Israel’s largest arms buyer and an active participant in its weapons supply chain—an alliance celebrated as a “historic milestone” even as Israel faces global condemnation for war crimes.

The hypocrisy becomes evident when examining India’s economic dependence on the Gulf. Over nine million Indians live and work across GCC countries, contributing nearly 40 percent of India’s total remittances. Yet, while benefiting immensely from Gulf labour and energy, India’s domestic politics reflect hostility toward Muslims—from revoking Kashmir’s special status to widespread persecution. This duplicity exposes India’s opportunistic, not principled, engagement with the Gulf.

The same opportunism extends beyond foreign policy to the conduct of many Indian nationals abroad. In the UK, rising asylum applications and visa overstays by Indian citizens have strained host systems, while convictions for sexual offenses have surged, making them the fastest-growing group in such crimes. These trends damage India’s global image and highlight its moral inconsistency.

By contrast, the Pakistani Diaspora in the UK exemplifies responsible integration. Despite occasional misrepresentation, British Pakistanis are widely respected for community service, interfaith harmony and civic participation. They hold key roles in politics, local governance and professional sectors, contributing to social cohesion and national progress. Their values of peace, coexistence and responsibility continue to uplift Pakistan’s global standing.

The contrast is striking. While Pakistan’s state and diaspora prioritize peace, fraternity and principled diplomacy, India projects hostility through its foreign alignments and the troubling behaviour of many of its nationals. As Gulf States navigate regional security challenges, they must look beyond economic convenience and recognize that Pakistan, not India, remains a steadfast and trustworthy ally.

—The writer is a contributing columnist.

