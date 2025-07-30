Pak-EU share a historical legacy of relations

RECENTLY, both EU and Pakistan held 10th round of political dialogue in Brussels.

The EU and Pakistan enjoy a positive and growing relationship, characterized by strong development cooperation, expanding trade, energy, counter-terrorism and strategic dialogue. The EU, as a soft power, utilizes its development aid and policy influence to support Pakistan’s development goals, while Pakistan seeks to leverage the EU market and expertise for its economic growth. Galvanized by the past cooperation, the Pak-EU relationship is poised to deepen in the future, with a focus on areas of mutual and bilateral interests.

The historical legacy of Pakistan-EU relations is marked by evolving strategic interests and cooperation. Initial interactions have been shaped by geopolitical factors, global trends and regional dynamics. Key developments include a strategic partnership established in 2009, focusing on trade, investment and technology. Pakistan has also been involved in supporting the EU’s strategic interests in the region. This relationship reflects a complex interplay of mutual benefits and shared concerns, highlighting the ongoing evolution of their engagement. The European Union is perceived as a ‘soft power’ influence in South Asia. Pakistan, also possessing soft power potential, can leverage it to strengthen relationships in the region. The interaction between the EU and Pakistan, therefore, is rooted in soft power dynamics. This suggests opportunities for cooperation and influence that extend beyond traditional hard power strategies. The interplay between the EU and Pakistan in the South Asian region is part of a larger soft power competition.

Fundamental parameters for evaluating Pakistan-EU relations include shared values, principles and commitments as well as the Cooperation Agreement from 2004. Key areas to consider are trade and investment, terrorism, governance, human rights, regional conflicts and nuclear non-proliferation. These parameters reflect the multi-layered nature of the relationship, encompassing both economic and political dimensions. The EU and Pakistan are engaged in multifaceted cooperation, particularly concerning security matters like counter-terrorism. They also focus on trade, with a sub-group dedicated to promoting two-way trade. Additionally, they are committed to close engagement within the GSP+ framework. In this regard, Brussels and Islamabad are engaged in numerous collaborations across various sectors, including trade, security, migration and development.

These engagements are governed by a Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) and the GSP+ framework, which provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation on issues of mutual interests. The EU and Pakistan are committed to implementing their Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019. The SEP aims to deepen cooperation in areas like peace and security, democracy, rule of law, human rights, migration, trade, sustainable development, education and science & technology. This plan provides a framework for regular dialogue and collaboration between the two parties.

While reaffirming their mutual resolve regarding the 10th Political Dialogue on July 17, 2025, both the sides demonstrated their ’’ commitment to the implementation of Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019. Both sides aim to further deepen cooperation in all areas covered under the SEP. The two sides reiterated their resolve to continue close engagement under the GSP+ framework. They acknowledged the meaningful cooperation on various aspects of migration, aiming to hold the third Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Dialogue later in 2025.’’

Also, ‘’The EU and Pakistan acknowledged the importance of multifaceted cooperation on security matters, including counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. They condemned all forms of terrorism. Both sides agreed on the need for efforts based on dialogue and diplomacy in order to solve contentious issues and underscored the importance of upholding international law and the sanctity of international agreements/treaties. ‘’The parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine as well as in Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter’’. Further, both the EU and Pakistan are committed to enhancing their soft power image regional and global reputation through the initiation of trade and economic endeavours. Due to the phenomenon of globalization and the widespread availability of communication channels, there has been an increased global interest in the affairs of others. Regional connectivity and cultural exchange programs are assets for promoting a soft power image. The EU can further boost its relations with Pakistan by expanding cooperation in energy, climate change, trans-regional connectivity, education and culture.

The EU is already engaged in areas such as trade, development aid, humanitarian assistance and counter-terrorism. Focusing on energy issues as well as exploring new avenues within climate change and connectivity could be particularly beneficial. Strengthening educational and cultural exchanges can also improve relations. The EU and Pakistan can work together to promote regional stability and address challenges such as the situation in Afghanistan. Moreover, both the EU and Pakistan foster mutual diplomacy, focusing on a negotiated political agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, offers a pathway to ending the Gaza war and promoting Middle East stability. Like Pakistan, the EU emphasizes the need for Palestinian Authority reform to gain broader acceptance and advocates for a transitional governance and reconstruction fund for Gaza. These efforts aim to create the conditions for lasting peace and security for all parties involved, recognizing that a political solution based on two state solution is essential for achieving these goals.

In summary, the intricate legacy of Pak-EU relations weaves together threads of cooperation and contention, as both partners navigate the complex landscape of trade, energy, security, human rights and peace diplomacy focused on conflict prevention. As Pakistan seeks to bolster its economic prospects and global standing, revitalized ties with the EU can foster mutual understanding, drive economic growth, and promote peace and stability in the region.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also an expert in Conflict and Peace Studies (with special focus on Palestine, Kashmir), is member of European Consortium of Political Research (ECPR), including the Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law.

