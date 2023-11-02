Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, concluding the discussion on the motion regarding Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians, reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and demanded the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied Palestinian territories and the restoration of the rights of Palestinians.

He emphasized Pakistan’s support for the creation of an independent and viable state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Jalil Abbas Jilani stressed the religious and national duty of supporting the Palestinian people against the brutal Israeli occupation and highlighted the historical context of the Palestinian issue, which, like the Kashmir dispute, remains unresolved on the UN agenda despite relevant resolutions.

The Foreign Minister pointed out the unprecedented wave of terror unleashed by Israel against Palestinians and the significant loss of life, including a large number of children, as well as Israel’s expansion of attacks to the West Bank. He criticized Israel for violating international and humanitarian laws.

Jalil Abbas Jilani praised Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic role and the government’s efforts to convey a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people. He mentioned that the caretaker Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Pakistan and Saudi Arabia played a key role in convening an extraordinary session of the OIC in Jeddah, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, the release of prisoners, and the revival of the peace process.

The Senate passed a unanimous resolution expressing strong support and solidarity with the Palestinian people who have been oppressed for a long time.

The resolution—presented by Leader of the House Ishaq Dar—reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent policy of backing the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and their right to establish an independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.