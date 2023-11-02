Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf who is on official visit to Saudi Arabia called on the top leadership of Royal Saudi Armed Forces on Wednesday.

The Naval Chief during his meetings with Chief of the General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at Ministry of Defence and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahd Bin Abdullah al-Ghofaily at Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Headquarters discussed matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security, said a press issued here.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf underscored the contribution of Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

The Commander RSNF appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration.