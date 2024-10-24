Pak companies to attend road shows in China

B2B activities to be accelerated: Aleem

Business-to-Business activities between China and Pakistan are ongoing and in this regard, major road shows for Leather and Fisheries are being organized in different cities of China. These shows will be held on October 29 in the city of Qingdao and on November 5 in the city of Guangzhou in which prominent Pakistani companies will participate, including 30 representatives from 17 fisheries companies and 16 executives from 10 institutions in the Leather Show. This was observed in a high-level meeting held here to review Pakistan-China Business-to-Business activities under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Board of Investment is following an integrated strategy to cooperate with business enterprises in China and with this initiative the Pakistani business community can access to the American and European markets through global road shows. He said that 7 major sectors are of great importance, including Leather, Textiles, Medical and Surgical Equipments, fruits and vegetables, Plastics, Fisheries and Animal food as Pakistan-China business cooperation can be a big breakthrough for the country’s economy. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that a total of 168 companies from China and 78 companies from Pakistan are working under mutual cooperation and Pakistan should take maximum share in the transfer of industries from China. He said that increase in business partnership from China is our first priority for which we will provide all possible support. He added that all the Officers of Pakistani Embassy in China playing a significant role in the promotion of business while we will ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the business community of Pakistan.