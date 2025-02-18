Champions Trophy 2025 complete schedule of Karachi matches

KARACHI – The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to being in Pakistan and the UAE, with opening match to be played on February 19.

The tournament features eight best sides in the ODI format and they have been divided into two groups. Following are the groups for the Champions Trophy:

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand.

Group B: Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa.

The defending champions will be hosting the event while India will be playing all of their games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On February 19, hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Karachi in the opening match.

Champions Trophy Prize money

The winner of the tournament will get the grand prize of a whopping $2.24 million.

The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million.

Schedule of Matches of Karachi

Match 1: Pakistan vs New Zealand will be played on Feb 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will start at 2:00 pm.

Match 3: Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa on Feb 25 in Karachi.

Match 11: South Africa will square up against England in Karachi.