AGL57.25▼ -2.14 (-0.04%)AIRLINK186.99▲ 0.18 (0.00%)BOP12.55▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.16▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML52.1▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DGKC105.39▲ 0.32 (0.00%)FCCL37.3▲ 0.22 (0.01%)FFL14.53▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.48▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.09▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)KEL4.2▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF45.89▲ 0.24 (0.01%)NBP76.61▼ -0.05 (0.00%)OGDC201.1▲ 1.66 (0.01%)PAEL38.06▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PIBTL7.85▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL171.36▲ 0.82 (0.00%)PRL33.1▲ 0.19 (0.01%)PTC22.45▼ -0.86 (-0.04%)SEARL95.8▲ 0.18 (0.00%)TELE8.04▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.38▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TPLP12.05▲ 0.32 (0.03%)TREET20.93▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG61.5▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)UNITY29.48▲ 0.2 (0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Champions Trophy 2025 complete schedule of Karachi matches

Champions Trophy 2025 Complete Schedule Of Karachi Matches
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to being in Pakistan and the UAE, with opening match to be played on February 19.

The tournament features eight best sides in the ODI format and they have been divided into two groups. Following are the groups for the Champions Trophy:

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand.

Group B: Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa.

The defending champions will be hosting the event while India will be playing all of their games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On February 19, hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Karachi in the opening match.

Champions Trophy Prize money

The winner of the tournament will get the grand prize of a whopping $2.24 million.

The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million.

Schedule of Matches of Karachi

Match 1: Pakistan vs New Zealand will be played on Feb 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will start at 2:00 pm.

Match 3: Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa on Feb 25 in Karachi.

Match 11: South Africa will square up against England in Karachi.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Sports

Champions Trophy 2025 Matches in Lahore; full schedule here

  • Sports

Netherlands envoy hosts reception for Dutch & German hockey clubs

  • Sports

World Cricket Legends offers golden opportunity to fans to travel to UK with star cricketers

  • Sports

ICC announces 53 percent increase in prize money for Champions Trophy 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer