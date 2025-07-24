Pak Army Major among two martyred in Mastung Anti-Terror Operation: ISPR

QUETTA – Pakistani security forces conducted intelligence-based operation in Mastung District, targeting militants affiliated with the Indian-backed outfit, Fitna al Hindustan. The operation resulted in the elimination of three terrorists, but also claimed the lives of two valiant Pakistani soldiers.

As per the ISPR statement, the operation was launched after reports about the presence of terrorists in area. During the intense exchange of fire, the security forces neutralized three militants, dealing a significant blow to the network.

The operation came at heavy cost as Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, 31, from District Khushab, was martyred while leading his troops from the front. Alongside him, Sepoy Nazam Hussain, 22, a resident of District Jhelum, also laid down his life during the battle.

A clearance operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area. Officials reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms, particularly those backed by foreign elements.

“These sacrifices are a stark reminder of the bravery and dedication of our armed forces. They only strengthen our determination to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism,” said a spokesperson for the military.

The nation mourns the loss of its brave sons while standing united behind its forces in their continued fight for peace and stability.