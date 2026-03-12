Punjab leads Pakistan into Digital Era with its first AI-Powered Govt initiative

LAHORE – Punjab government officially approved country’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) Roadmap, and plan has received the green light from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, marking what many are calling a bold step toward a digital future.

Under this roadmap, Punjab aims to become South Asia’s most prominent AI-driven province by 2029. A dedicated AI Delivery Unit will be established under the direct leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who will personally chair the unit as well as the Special Project Team to oversee implementation.

According to Provincial Advisor on AI Ali Dar, the initiative could bring major economic benefits within just three years including Creation of 100,000+ new jobs, 5–10% increase in GDP, and $10–20 billion boost in foreign exchange reserves.

Six Core Pillars of the AI Roadmap

AI Infrastructure

AI Administration

AI Citizen

Job Skills Development

AI-Driven Economy

AI Governance

March 2026: Punjab AI Roadmap Manifesto Launch

June 2026: International launch of the world’s first AI Delivery Unit

July 2026: Launch of AI Governance Policy

August 2026 (Independence Day): Launch of Global Tech Partnerships and a Citizen Portal

September 2026: Launch of Health Board App

October 2026: Integration of Smog Program and Smog Bot with AI

November 2026: Launch of Kisan AI Board, including agriculture interns

Chief Minister also ordered the introduction of AI curriculum in 100 schools across Punjab, with another 155 schools starting AI education in April. She stressed that AI will unlock the potential of the youth, enhance the efficiency of government departments, and create a unified platform for young innovators.

With direct monitoring from the Chief Minister herself, this ambitious initiative aims to position Punjab at the forefront of technology, innovation, and modern education in the region.