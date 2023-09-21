LAHORE – Punjab Police have announced a large-scale promotion of officers on the directions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

134 sub-inspectors of different districts including Lahore were promoted to the rank of inspector after they met the rules and regulations and merit, said Punjab Police in a post on social media platform X.

The IG Punjab has congratulated all the officers, who have been promoted to the grade 16, and directed them to perform their responsibilities with more diligence.

Here is complete list of officers promoted to the rank of inspector;