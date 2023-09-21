LAHORE – Honda City is one of the best-selling variants of Honda Pakistan owing to its luxury looks, impressive interior and engine efficiency.

The latest generation of Honda City features sharp body lines, push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.

The sedan also includes automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

In Pakistan, Honda City is available in five variants – Honda City 1.2L MT, Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT, and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City Latest Price September 2023

Models Price Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City 1.5 Installment Plan September 2023

Here we have gathered the details of installment plan being offered by the Bank Alflah for Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Installment plan for Honda City 1.5LS CVT

Honda City 1.5LAS MT

Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.