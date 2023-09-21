WASHINGTON – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has confirmed the kingdom was getting closer to normalising relations with Israel at a steady pace.

In an interview with Fox News, MBS also rubbished the reports that negotiations for ties normalization with Israel had been stalled.

“Every day we get closer, it seems it’s for the first time real one serious. We get to see how it goes,” he said while stressing the need to resolve the Palestinian issue.

The interview comes as US President Joe Biden-led administration is making efforts to develop friendly ties between the two regional powerhouses.

The ongoing talks include discussions related to US security guarantees and civilian nuclear help that the Kingdom has sought, as well as possible Israeli concessions to the Palestinians.

“For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part,” the Saudi crown prince said when asked what it would take to get a normalization of ties. “And we have a good negotiation strategy til now.”

“We got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place that will ease the life of the Palestinians and get Israel as a player in the Middle East,” he said.