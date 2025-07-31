Outgoing Dutch envoy to be remembered for sports diplomacy

Henny de Vries pays farewell visit to PHF camp office

The outgoing ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan, MsHenny De Vries on Wednesday paid a farewell visit to the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s camp office and held meetings with the officials there.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani and President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq HussainBugti welcomed the outgoing ambassador and thanked her for her contribution in promoting sports particularly hockey under the Dutch embassy’s ‘Sports Diplomacy’ initiative.

During the farewell meeting with the PAF officials and the IPC Secretary, she hoped and wished sports diplomacy initiative would continue and both the countries would exchange players at club and national levels.

MrWani expressed gratitude to the outgoing Dutch ambassador for her efforts and wished her a successful tenure in the country of her next posting, Angola.

MrBugti also praised the ambassador for her personal involvement in promoting hockey in Pakistan, showcasing the sport’s potential to bridge cultural gaps and foster goodwill between nations.

Henny De Vries informed the Federal Secretary IPC Division and the President of the Hockey Federation that she had briefed the incoming ambassador about the Dutch government’s commitment to promoting sports and hockey in Pakistan.