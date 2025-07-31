Thursday, July 31, 2025

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 31 July 2025

Gold Jumps Rs10000 In A Day In Pakistan To Hit All Time High Of Rs338800

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan snapped their losing streak in local market in line withe trend in international market on Thursday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs300 and stood at 355,000 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs304,355.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,323 per ounce after gaining $3.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate
Karachi 355,000 Rs4,035
Lahore 355,000 Rs4,035
Islamabad 355,000 Rs4,035
Peshawar 355,000 Rs4,035
Quetta 355,000 Rs4,035
Sialkot 355,000 Rs4,035
Hyderabad 355,000 Rs4,035
Faisalabad 355,000 Rs4,035

However, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,963 and Rs.3,397 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

