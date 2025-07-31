Pakistan, US hold naval exercise in North Indian Ocean

KARACHI – Pakistan and the United States conducted a joint naval exercise the North Indian Ocean, underscoring the maritime cooperation between the two navies.

PNS SHAMSHEER and USS FITZGERALD conducted the Passage Exercise (PASSEX), the Pakistan Navy said in a press release.

The exercise featured a series of professional naval engagements aimed at enhancing interoperability. These interactions reaffirm the shared commitment of both navies to maritime security and regional stability.

Earlier, Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE), in collaboration with the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS), organized a Workshop on Strategic Matters at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore. VCNS Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

VCNS highlighted changing dynamics of strategic stability in South Asia & emphasized that Pak remains committed to strengthen strategic stability in region. President MCE, R/Adm Jawad Ahmed, welcomed participants and distinguished speakers.

Speakers analyzed recent Pak-India crisis in May 25 & noted that prevalent strategic thinking in India is dominated by an extremist mindset that aspires to establish hegemony in region.

Event brought together policymakers, diplomats, academics, journalists & defence experts.