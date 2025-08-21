Operation Sarbakaf Echoes of resolve in valleys of Bajaur

THE sacred soil of Bajaur, rich in history and resilient in spirit, is not a place for the butchers of terror.

As Operation Sarbakaf unfolds, each bullet fired from Pakistan’s defence forces carries a resounding message: Pakistan will not bow to terror. The insurgents who once tried to impose their twisted ideologies through violence and fear now face an unstoppable force—the resolve of a nation determined to safeguard its land, its people and its future.

From the rugged mountains to the heart of the villages, the truth about the Kharijites is now exposed for all to see. These perpetrators, who once wore religion as a disguise to further their evil agenda, have been stripped of their veil. Now, they run, hunted by the very justice they tried to evade.

But this battle is not only one of guns and explosives—it is a war of hearts, of unity and of survival. The people of Bajaur, despite their wounds, rise with unshakable strength, standing side by side with the Pak Army. Together, they reject the forces that sought to divide them and instead, they stand united against the enemy. When the Grand Jirga of Bajaur spoke, their voices thundered louder than any gunshot. “No shelter for terrorists!” they roared, making it clear that Bajaur would not tolerate those who sow discord and violence in their communities.

The elders’ words were not mere calls for peace—they were declaration that Bajaur had made its choice. The mosques, once sanctuaries of peace, have been tainted by the bloodshed of innocents. But this stain will not be ignored. In this war against terror, there is no distinction between tribe, faith or ethnicity.

Operation Sarbakaf is not just a military operation—it is a promise of a cleansed, safer tomorrow for the people of Bajaur and for all of Pakistan. It is a pledge that the sacrifices of the brave will not be in vain, that the soil of Bajaur will remain sacred and that terror will never again threaten the peace and prosperity of this nation. As the operation continues and the tide of battle shifts, the people of Bajaur stand tall, side by side with their defenders. Their courage in the face of adversity is an inspiration to the rest of the nation. Pakistan will emerge from this trial stronger, more united and resolute in its commitment to fight terror wherever it may hide.

In conclusion, Operation Sarbakaf symbolizes more than just a military campaign; it represents the indomitable spirit of Pakistan and its unwavering commitment to peace and justice. The people of Bajaur, alongside the Pak Army, have made it clear that terror will find no sanctuary in their land. Through sacrifice, unity and resilience, Pakistan is sending a powerful message: no force, no matter how ruthless, can undermine the integrity of the nation.

—The writer is regular contributor.

([email protected])