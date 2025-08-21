Combat culture, a current facts file

A Casus-Belli Culture is in progress globally in human society.

Confrontation and extremism are left the only option to be adopted. In a mental state of wrath and rage human beings are doing every bad deed to its fellow beings. Patience, fortitude and forbearance which are the components of human manufacturing have been abandoned. Now every dispute is ended on war on country level and fight on family level. No one is prepared to castaway this conduct towards each other. Non-violence is greatest in all the cults of faith and in all. All these Holy Books read, “Refrain from all the kinds of violence and aggression, be it physical, verbal or mental. But man overlooked all these admonitions and conceived no wisdom from the teachings.

Now here I would like to quote a few extracts from the Holy Books related to the subject. 1. The Holy Quran reads, “I made for you the earth a Resting Place. Don’t do evils on it. Man is made in the most beautiful form but he degraded himself to do the lowest of the low” 2. The Holy Bible reads, “Love everyone, love your enemies and even those who wronged you. Be you merciful, because your Lord is merciful. Avoid anger, encourage people to settle their disputes quietly. Do not kill, do not steal, love pure life. 3. The Bhagwat Geeta reads all are equal love to all living beings, avoid harms causing physical harm be it speech or thought or emotional. Non-violence, non-harm. Stress on total avoidance of violence.

But tragic enough that human community deviated and avoided all these Divine Admonitions globally, not only that human community violated all the rules and regulations prescribed even in the form of “UN Declaration” for human rights. What was done in Hiroshima with the human beings? Millions of millions were killed and the leftover living beings had been crawling like insects on earth. What was done by the supreme civilized state in Cuba Interrogation Center? At the naval base, captives were discovered confined in conditions resembling those of animals. Gruesome footage published in a US newspaper showed every captive kept in linked chain cages, shackled with their hands tied behind their backs. Moreover, the US Armed Forces, suspecting some Afghans, raided hospitals at midnight, fired indiscriminately on patients and dragged out those lying on their deathbeds.

The persistent pangs of Palestinians and constant cries of Kashmiris due to physical and mental atrocities are ringing in the Universe but all the human beings in the universe turned deaf and dumb. This canibalic conduct is being done by the super powerful states towards the weaker and underdeveloped countries under the pretext to bring amendment and boost to their poor economical and social orders in these countries.

Once a US President in his press conference said, “We are indulged in wars in the poor countries to give guidance to in their governance affairs and safeguard their human rights. We are carrying God’s task and crusades against rogue states. We want to draw a new map of glob which will guide the mankind, the way to dirty democracy and safeguarding the man its faith and liberty. The second day of the statement a US Army Chief declared arrogantly, “We are planning to install new units based on military actions, we have branded it “Operation Freedom” our engineers and scientists are working round the clock to design new kind of fatal weaponry it will be capable even to suck in the oxygen of the enemy place. Now I would like to narrate a news item of a “family fight”. A gang of four real brothers entered the house of their real uncle, held his young daughter of 17 years in hand and raped her massively and at the end stamped on her forehead “Revenge” with her blood. That was the result of a minor family dispute. All the above episodes of atrocities are a “Moment of Meditation” for mankind. God’s wrath sometimes takes SOS notice and then the “Greater Creator” sends dreadful Divine Disasters to his near and dear creatures. DEASE AND DEATH are two imperative parts of human life if it is kept in mind all times the mankind cannot commit any confrontation, this is granted.

—The writer is a senior columnist, based in Germany.

([email protected])