Concept of Shukr in Islam

SHUKR is an Arabic word meaning thankfulness, gratitude, or acknowledgment.

In a religious context, it signifies “divine responsiveness” to Allah. In the Quran, Shukr is often paired with Sabr (patience), representing the two essential halves of Iman (faith). These concepts form a balanced philosophy of life. For Sufis, Shukr is an outward expression of an inner state, described as a station (muqam) for the spiritual traveller (sālik). Shukr can be expressed at three levels: Shukr bil qalb: Gratitude felt in the heart, akin to intention. Shukr bil lisaan: Gratitude expressed through speech. Shukr bil jawarah: Gratitude shown through righteous deeds. Human actions begin with intention in the brain, evolving into thought, speech, and action. Similarly, Shukr starts in the heart and manifests in speech and deeds. True Shukr is not tied to intellect; it originates in the heart, the seat of Iman, transcending intellectual logic. Those who harmonize these three forms of Shukr often say “Alhamdulillah” in their daily lives as an expression of gratitude.

For Shukr to be effective, it must be ingrained in the believer’s personality. In Surah Ar-Rahman, Allah repeatedly asks, “Which of the favours of your Lord will you deny?” highlighting the importance of recognizing Allah’s blessings. Allah warns about ingratitude by saying in the Quran: “If you are thankful, I will increase your blessings. But if you show ingratitude, My punishment will be severe.” (Quran 14:7) The Quran highlights several benefits and aspects of Shukr: Shukr increases blessings (Quran 14:7) Shukr benefits the one who practices it (Quran 31:12) Shukr is a form of worship (Quran 16:14) Shukr brings contentment to the mind (Quran 13:28) Shukr helps in remembering Allah (Quran 2:152) Shukr is a sign of obedience to Allah (Quran 7:17) Shukr acknowledges Allah as the provider of favour (Quran 16:53) Shukr increases Allah’s pleasure (Quran 39:7)

Shukr is key to character development. Even the wise Luqman was instructed to be grateful: “We gave Luqman wisdom, saying, ‘Be grateful to Allah. Whoever is grateful, is grateful for his own benefit; and whoever denies His favor—then indeed, Allah is free of need and Praiseworthy.” (Quran 31:12) Prophet Solomon also prayed for gratitude: “My Lord, enable me to be grateful for Your favour which You have bestowed upon me and upon my parents, and to do righteous deeds that You approve.” (Quran 27:19) Scholars emphasize that Shukr strengthens Iman. The first surah of the Quran teaches gratitude, and the second surah shows that being thankful strengthens faith. Allah’s name al-Shakūr (the Most Appreciative) underscores the importance of gratitude. The Quran says: “Praise to Allah, who has removed from us all sorrow. Our Lord is Forgiving and Appreciative (Shakur).” (Quran 35:34) “God gives good news to His servants who believe and do good deeds… If anyone does good, We will increase it for him.” (Quran 42:23)

Some scholars object that how God can be Shakur or Shakir. They ignore the fact that God’s Shukr is not literal thankfulness but a reward for good deeds. The Quran says: “The retribution for an evil act is an evil one like it, but whoever pardons and makes reconciliation – his reward is from Allah.” (Quran 42:40) Al-Maksad beautifully linked Shukr to Allah, noting that God’s praise for human deeds is, in fact, praise for His own work since humans are His creation (Encyclopaedia of Islam). The Quran links Shukr to the prophets, also. For example: Abraham’s obedience was a sign of his gratitude: “Abraham was devoutly obedient to Allah, inclining toward truth, and was grateful for His favours.” (Quran 16:120)

Noah is described as a grateful servant: “O descendants of those We carried [in the ship] with Noah. Indeed, he was a grateful servant.” (Quran 17:3) Solomon’s gifts were given to him as a reason for gratitude: “Work, O family of David, in gratitude. And few of My servants are grateful.” (Quran 34:13) Ahadith also link Shukr to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). For example, in moments of joy, he would say, “Praise be to God for this blessing,” and in distress, “Praise be to God at all times” (Thiqatu Al-Al-Kulayni, 2015). When his wife ‘A’ishah asked why he exerted himself in worship despite his sins being forgiven, the Prophet (PBUH) replied, “Shouldn’t I be a grateful servant?” (Ayatullah Sayyid Imam Ruhullah Musavi Khomeini, Forty Hadith).

Scholars note that Shukr fosters self-control, making the believer humble and peaceful. The Quran says: “The worshipers of the Beneficent are those who walk humbly on the earth, and when the ignorant address them, they say, ‘Peace.’” (Quran 25:63) “When they hear ill speech, they turn away from it and say, ‘For us are our deeds, and for you are your deeds. Peace be upon you.’” (Quran 28:55) Such individuals are firm in their decisions because they trust in Allah. They face hardships with courage, displaying both Sabr and Shukr. This strengthens their Iman and deepens their love for Allah. By practicing Shukr and Sabr, the believer rises above material desires and finds peace even during challenges. They maintain a balanced personality focused on both worldly needs and spiritual growth.

