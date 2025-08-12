PSX historic high as KSE-100 Index crosses 147,000 points mark

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index climbing to another record high.

The market data showed that the index opened the session positively, reaching a new intraday peak of 146,677 points before rising further to 147,617 points, an increase of 687 points during trading.

The surge followed a robust performance on Monday, when the KSE-100 Index gained 1,547 points to close at 146,929, after briefly crossing the historic 147,000-point level during intraday trading.

The market analysts believed that the continued rally to strong investor confidence, driven by improved economic indicators and positive corporate earnings expectations are major reason behind momentum.