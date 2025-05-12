Operation Bunyaan-un-Marsoos: A game changer

ON May 10, 2025, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyaan-un-Marsoos (a wall of solid lead) in response to India’s unprovoked attack on innocent civilians within Pakistan.

This operation was a tit-for-tat response that left many people in an awe.

India appears to still be reeling from the impact of Pakistan’s attack.

The effective execution of this operation has not only transformed the operational dynamics but also catalysed significant advancements across various sectors, making it a true game changer.

It is essential to analyse the factors that led to this operation, its key achievements, and how it was carried out.

India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan on May 7, 2025, and launched 24 missile attacks on six Pakistani cities: Muzaffarabad, Ahmed Pur East, Kotli, Muridke, Sialkot, and Shakargarh.

These attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 31 civilians, including women and children.

In response, the first-ever largest air dogfight occurred between India and Pakistan in which around 125 jets clashed in one dogfight, establishing new norms in the realm of air warfare history.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed around 80-83 aircraft, including 14 Rafales, while the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had 42 high-tech aircraft.

The PAF maintained air sovereignty and engaged with the IAF for over 60 minutes, marking it as the longest dogfight recorded.

Pakistani forces targeted crucial elements of the Indian air defence, successfully shooting down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafales.

Remarkably, not a single PAF aircraft was damaged or destroyed by the highly regarded S-400 system, which has proven formidable enough to keep NATO at bay during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This battle has been described as the biggest air engagement since World War II after Operation Q, led by Allied Forces in Operation Desert Storm, which involved 78 aircraft.

Pakistan’s single strike significantly disrupted the Indian air defence system, leading to the grounding of all its aircraft.

After that India launched drones towards Pakistan on the night of May 8-9, despite Pakistan’s warning to exercise caution, threatening retaliation that could be significant for India to handle.

While 90 drones were neutralised, Pakistan remained silent and did not retaliate.

India responded by creating a media frenzy, claiming that it had conducted aircraft, drone, and missile attacks across the international border.

Pakistan dismissed these claims as false, stating there was no electronic signature, no captured pilots, and no evidence—only media storytelling.

Furthermore, India attacked its cities, blaming Pakistan for targeting its civilians.

In response, Pakistan declared that when Pakistan attacks not only India will hear the blast, but the entire world would witness it.

During the night of May 9-10, India targeted three bases in Pakistan: Noor Khan Airbase, Shorkot Airbase, and Murid Airbase.

However, all these attacks were intercepted.

At the same time, India also launched drones and missiles at Afghanistan.

In response, on 10 May, Pakistan announced ‘Operation Bunyaan-un-Marsoos’ and warned India to “wait for our response.

” Within minutes, Pakistan retaliated with missile strikes against India, successfully targeting several locations.

The strikes reportedly destroyed the following sites: Beas: BrahMos Missile depot; Udhampur: S-400 Air Defence System; Pathankot Airbase; Logistics HQ; Jalandhar Airbase and its infrastructure; Nagrota BrahMos Launch site; Akhnoor Brigade HQ; Uri Supply Depot; Srinagar Northern Command HQ; Chandigarh Weapons Depot; Sirsa Airbase; Military Intelligence HQ Rajuri.

In addition, another round of air dogfight continued.

Three Rafale jets were shot down over Sialkot, Lahore, and Kashmir, while one was downed near Sialkot.

Pakistan conducted drone strikes over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and border areas, including Pathankot, Pokhran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Lalgarh, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kurabet, Lakhi Nalla, Hoor Maniya, and Hisar, among others.

Cyber warfare was also part of Pakistan’s strike.

10% of the SCADA network was disabled, and 70% of the Northern Grid went offline.

The urban power and wind systems were shut down, and the digital network of Indian Railways was destroyed.

The gas supply in Delhi and the electric grid in Kashmir were disabled.

There is a significant list of digital penetrations and high-value cyber breaches affecting government websites, including those of the BJP and BSF, which were all wiped clean.

Pakistan’s strike was both distinct and meticulously planned, leading to its effective execution.

This action prompted the international community to urge Pakistan’s leadership to cease the strikes.

After a press conference, in which India urged its willingness to de-escalate tensions, provided Pakistan reciprocated.

Nevertheless, Pakistan did not initiate this conflict; it was India that sought to test Pakistan’s patience.

India’s attempts to assert itself as a regional hegemon ultimately fell short, with a considerable share of the blame attributed to Prime Minister Modi’s confrontational stance toward Pakistan.

India’s baseless assertions have attracted scorn on the international stage, while Pakistan’s mature, transparent, and evidence-driven narratives have earned global admiration.

It may be time for Modi to shift away from his election-fuelled rhetoric about Pakistan and instead concentrate on meeting the needs of his citizens, rather than steering them towards conflict with a strong adversary.

—The writer is Assistant Professor at Dept of Government and Public Policy, NUST, Islamabad.