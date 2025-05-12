Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression

IN a world increasingly marred by aggression, misinformation and hybrid warfare, Pakistan has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to peace, sovereignty and responsible statecraft in the face of Indian hostility.

The recent military provocation by India under the guise of the “Sindoor Operation” was met with strategic restraint and a calibrated response that not only safeguarded national dignity but also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to uphold regional stability.

The Holy Qur’an eloquently outlines the virtue of unity and discipline in defence of a just cause: “Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in rows as though they are a solid structure.

” (Surah As-Saff, 61:4) This Quranic ethos encapsulates the spirit with which Pakistan’s defence forces and its people responded to Indian belligerence—firm, organized and unshakeable like a fortified wall.

Further inspiration is drawn from: “By those that charge at dawn, stirring up clouds of dust and penetrating into the midst (of enemy ranks).

” (Surah Al-‘Adiyat, 100:3–5) These verses mirror the bold, precision-based military action taken by Pakistan in the early hours, designed not to escalate, but to neutralize threats and assert defensive readiness.

India, despite presenting itself as a regional peacekeeper, has repeatedly resorted to hostility.

From Kashmir to cross-border skirmishes, India’s behavior has consistently undermined regional peace efforts.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has exercised commendable restraint, offering dialogue and de-escalation at every turn.

But when the sovereignty of the nation is tested beyond limits, retaliation becomes not just a right, but an obligation.

The recent episode reflects this transition from restraint to response.

It was not a reaction driven by impulse, but a demonstration of strategic maturity and national consensus.

The government, defence forces and civil society stood united, reflecting the very essence of national cohesion.

Pakistan’s struggle with India is not merely territorial—it is deeply rooted in ideological divergence.

Since 1947, India’s denial of the rightful accession of Jammu and Kashmir, in violation of the will of its people and international commitments, has remained a core flashpoint.

The historical reality remains unchanged: the people of Kashmir had resolved their allegiance to Pakistan even before partition, a decision India has refused to accept to this day.

From the illegal occupation of princely states like Junagadh and Hyderabad to orchestrating the 1971 secession of East Pakistan, India has continually sought to destabilize Pakistan.

More recently, its involvement in sponsoring terrorism, cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare reflects a broader agenda of weakening Pakistan’s internal fabric.

But history also records Pakistan’s resilience.

The nuclear tests of 1998, in response to India’s provocations, underscored this reality.

Then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, embodying the national spirit, sanctioned the nuclear response at Chagai, turning the tide of South Asian strategic equilibrium.

The vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who famously declared, “We will eat grass, but we will make the bomb,” was thus fulfilled, not out of adventurism, but as a deterrent to aggression.

Today, Pakistan stands as a credible nuclear power with robust conventional and strategic defence capabilities.

Yet, the real strength of a nation lies not just in its weapons, but in the unity and resolve of its people.

The doctrine of deterrence is sustained by a cohesive civil-military relationship, wise leadership, and public awareness.

The current military leadership under General Syed Asim Munir exemplifies this vision.

With a firm grasp of geostrategic realities and national priorities, the armed forces under his command have shown operational excellence, deterrent capability and ideological clarity.

His appointment, facilitated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and implemented by Prime Miister Shehbaz Sharif, reflects a continuity of institutional harmony and mature democratic process.

General Munir’s tenure has seen a revival of professional ethics in the military, counter-terror operations with surgical precision and a proactive approach in countering fifth-generation warfare.

His leadership reaffirms the fact that Pakistan’s defence forces are not merely defenders of borders but also guardians of ideological integrity and internal stability.

India’s recent shift toward hybrid and fifth-generation warfare—employing fake news, economic sabotage and psychological operations—poses newer, more insidious threats.

The Pulwama false flag operation and disinformation campaigns amplified through global media networks are a case in point.

These tactics are designed to erode Pakistan’s image internationally and sow division domestically.

Combating this requires more than military might—it demands national unity.

This is where every Pakistani—whether in media, academia, politics or civil society—must rise to the occasion.

The defense of Pakistan is no longer confined to the LoC; it extends to information networks, economic resilience and cultural self-confidence.

National cohesion is our most formidable weapon.

Pakistan’s geopolitical importance cannot be overstated.

As a bridge between Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East, it holds a pivotal role in global trade and security architecture.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a testament to this relevance.

India’s hostility toward CPEC and its attempts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan stem from the realization that a strong, economically integrated Pakistan is a regional game-changer.

As the dust settles over the latest confrontation, one lesson must resonate across all institutions and individuals: peace is sustained not by submission, but by strength, clarity of vision, and unity of purpose.

In the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: “With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.

” Pakistan must now march ahead with the same resolve, learning from the past, securing the present and building a future where dignity, sovereignty and peace remain non-negotiable.

—The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer and former member & Chairman Standing Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council. Islamabad([email protected])