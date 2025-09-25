One-month winter holidays 2025 announced for schools – Check dates

ABU DHABI – All public and private schools will enjoy winter holidays for three to four weeks in the United Arab Emirates, starting from December 8, 2025.

The Ministry of Education in the UAE has issued the academic calendar for 2025-26, outlining the schedule of winter break for schools in the country.

Reports said the schedule aims at helping families plan their holidays and provide longer rest to students.

UAE Winter Holidays Schedule 2025

As per the academic calendar, the winter holidays will commence from December 4 and end on January 4, 2026, with classes resuming on January 5.

Schools are still required to fulfill the minimum number of instructional days mandated by regulatory authorities.

For instance, Dubai stipulates a minimum of 182 days of teaching per academic year. As a result, any extension to the winter break is usually accommodated by adjusting the length of other terms, rather than reducing actual teaching hours.