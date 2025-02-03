Omani Rial to PKR rate today – 03 Feb 2025

KARACHI – Omani Rial buying rate in Pakistan stands at Rs722.9 while the selling rate at Rs731.4 on Monday, February 03, in open market.

The OMR currency witnessed no change against Pakistani rupee on the opening day of the new business week in Pakistan.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Omani Rial to PKR Today

As of February 03, the Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs722.9 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs722,900 in Pakistani currency.

Around 250,000 Pakistani expatriates live in Oman for their jobs or businesses. The significant presence of Pakistanis in the country reflects strengthening relations between the two Islamic countries.

Recently, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari confirmed that the Kingdom has tightened the issuance of new visas across all categories for Pakistani nationals.

The ambassador revealed that they are working on this issue and hoped that it will be resolved soon.

He also said the Pakistani expats coming to Oman should always work on the right visas, adding that people should come to work for the right sponsors.