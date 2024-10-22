Omani Rial to PKR latest rate today – 22 October 2024

KARACHI – The buying rate for Omani Rial in Pakistan stands at Rs715.3 while the selling rate stands at Rs723.8 on Tuesday, October 22, in open market, according to forex.pk.

Data available on the currency website showed OMR gained 10 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the open market.

OMR to PKR Rate – 22 October 2024

Date Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE October 22, 2024 Rs. 715.3 10paisas October 21, 2024 Rs. 715.2 The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa. Around 250,000 Pakistani expatriates live in Oman for their jobs or businesses. The significant presence of Pakistanis in the country makes the OMR to PKR exchange rate one of most interested topic for them.