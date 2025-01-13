AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Omani Rial to Pak rupee today; 13 January 2025

Omani Rial To Pak Rupee Today 6 January 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The buying rate for Omani Rial in Pakistan stands at Rs721.75 while the selling rate stands at Rs730.25 5 on Monday, January 13, in open market, according to forex.pk.

Data available on the currency website showed OMR gained 50 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Omani Rial to PKR Rate Today

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change
January 13, 2025 Rs. 721.75 50 paisas
January 11, 2024 Rs. 721.25 0

 

Around 250,000 Pakistani expatriates live in Oman for their jobs or businesses. The significant presence of Pakistanis in the country makes the OMR to PKR exchange rate one of most interested topic for them.

500 Omani Rial in Pak Rupees Today

As of January 13, the Omani Rial rate stands at Rs721.75 in open market. So, the 500 Oman Rial will be equal to Rs360,875 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 Omani Rial in Pak Rupees Today?

As of January 13, the Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs721.75 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs721,750 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of OMR in Pakistan?

The rate of one Omani Rial in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs721.75

How to Convert Rial in Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying Omani Rial with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the OMR into PKR.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Forex Rate

UK Pound to Pak rupee exchange rate today 13 January 2025

  • Forex Rate

Dirham to Pak rupee rate today 13 January 2025

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee today 13 January 2025

  • Forex Rate

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 12 January, 2025

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer