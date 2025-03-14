IHC orders Imran Khan’s appearance via video link or in-person today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court has ordered the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, to be presented today either via video link or in person.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court first summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail on a petition filed against the obstruction of Mishal Yousafzai’s meeting with Imran Khan.

The court directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan and confirm whether Mishal Yousafzai is his legal counsel.

The court remarked that this amounts to contempt of court, as the meeting was ordered in the previous hearing with the consent of all parties. The court had previously directed that the petitioner be allowed to meet Imran Khan.

The judge expressed disappointment, observing that the jail authorities were expected to comply with the court’s order. Prima facie, the court is satisfied that the jail authorities have committed contempt of court.

The court held that a list had been presented, purportedly provided by the PTI founder. However, if the court remained unsatisfied, it would directly confirm from him.

Expressing displeasure at the jail superintendent, the court remarked, “You have turned this into a joke,”.

The court ordered that the PTI founder be presented via video link at 2pm.

“If the Advocate General of Islamabad intends to proceed with the video link appearance, they must confirm. If Imran Khan is not presented via video link at 2pm, he must be brought in person by 3pm,” ruled the court.