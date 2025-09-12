NPC organizes Fateha Khawani at Faisal Masjid to observe Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th death anniversary

The Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) organized a Dua and FatehaKhawani ceremony at Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, to commemorate the 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan. Held after Friday prayers, the event saw participation from NPC Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed, diplomats, dignitaries, and a substantial gathering of devotees.

Also attending were NPC Executive Secretary Gauhar Zahid Malik, family members of late Zahid Malik (Founder Chairman of NPC and former Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, SI-HI), including Omer Malik (MD, Observer TV), Islamabad Deputy Commissioner IrfanMemon, officials from ICT, police, CDA, and numerous civil society representatives.

Attendees offered prayers for Quaid-e-Azam’s soul and paid heartfelt tributes to the Father of the Nation, calling him a great visionary leader whose guidance enabled subcontinent Muslims to secure their homeland.

The Khateeb of Faisal Masjid led the prayers and underscored Quaid-e-Azam’s accomplishments, stressing his contributions to Pakistan and the Ummah. He described freedom as a divine gift, emphasizing that nations value it profoundly when they’ve experienced occupation or liberation struggles.

The Khateeb urged the congregation to remember Quaid-e-Azam in their prayers, highlighting that his efforts enabled Pakistanis to live peaceful, autonomous lives. He expressed concern over Muslims facing oppression in Gaza, Palestine, and Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), praying for their eventual liberation.

Speaking to Pakistan Observer, Mian Muhammad Javed lauded Quaid-e-Azam’s attributes and cited AllamaShabbir Ahmed Usmani’s remark: “I have found Quaid-e-Azam a true and trustworthy man.” Javed emphasized that Quaid granted independence, and it’s Pakistanis’ duty to safeguard it, bequeathing it as a cherished legacy. He appealed particularly to Pakistani youth to pray not only for Quaid-e-Azam but also for his associates and followers in the Pakistan Movement.