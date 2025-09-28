NORI with early diagnosis, premiere treatment practices offering a ray of hope to cancer patients: Dr Rofi

First World Radiotherapy Awareness Day event held at NORI

The Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), a leading cancer hospital of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), organized on Saturday a seminar to mark the first World Radiotherapy Awareness Day in Pakistan at its auditorium.

Member (Science), PAEC, Dr Shakeel Abbas Rofi was the chief guest on the occasion while former Director NORI and veteran radiologist of the country, Dr Muhammad Faheem, well-known oncologists and radiologists, cancer specialists attended the event to mark the day. A large number of cancer survivors, their relatives and patients were also there to share their stories and the dedication with which they were and are being treated at the hospital.

Director and Chief Oncologist at NORI, Dr Humera Mahmood welcomed the Chief Guest upon arrival and briefed him about the long journey of NORI which today has become a leading cancer hospital famous for early diagnosis and better treatment of the cancer patients.

In his address, the Chief Guest paid tributes to PAEC’s 20 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals, especially NORI, for their crucial role in serving cancer patients.

He termed the IAEA “Anchor Centre” status for NORI a remarkable achievement and a well-deserved recognition for its premiere practices and doctors’ dedication towards patients.

He urged the hospital to extend its expertise to other cancer centers nationwide.

Dr Rofi also highlighted the urgent need for around 200 Linear Accelerators (LINACs) in Pakistan, stressing that with each machine costing about Rs650 million, indigenous development has become essential.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Director and Chief Oncologist, NORI, Dr. Humera Mahmood, welcomed the guests and underlined the vital role of radiotherapy as the most important non-surgical cancer treatment. She noted that almost all cancer patients — including one-third of children — require radiotherapy at some stage. Citing the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), she said Pakistan now faces nearly 195,000 new cancer cases annually, while globally 70pc of cases occur in low-income countries whereas only 30pc of patients have access to radiotherapy.

She highlighted NORI’s pioneering interventions such as 4D simulation for tumor tracking, MR-based image-guided brachytherapy (the only facility in Pakistan), and advanced services including CyberKnife, PET Scan, Digital Mammography, PCR Labs, Blood Bank, Tumor Boards, and telemedicine networks.

The event also featured a poster competition titled “Radiotherapy: A Fundamental Pillar in Cancer Care”, followed by an awareness walk. Chief guest Dr Rofi later inaugurated a DEXA Scanner machine at NORI.