PCB awards first-ever scorer contracts

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has introduced the first-ever Scorer contracts, which run from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, it was confirmed on Saturday.

Before this development, the scorers only received remuneration in the form of match fees, but the announcement of the monthly retainers will strengthen them financially as they aim to serve Pakistan Cricket with more dedication.

A total of 20 scorers from 16 regions have been granted the contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Aamir Sharif (Abbottabad), Aamer Manzoor Faridi (Multan), Adnan Farooq (Islamabad), Arif Abdul Majeed (Hyderabad), Azhar Hussain (Lahore), Faiz Muhammad Baloch (Dera Murad Jamali), Farrukh Ilyas Raja (Sialkot), Hafeez-ur-Rehman (Bahawalpur), Junaid Shah (Kohat), Muhammad Ammad (Quetta), Muhammad Aslam Sahto (Larkana), Muhammad Atiq (Sahiwal), Muhammad Zeeshan (Rawalpindi), Nadeem Akhtar (Peshawar), Najmus Saeed (Lahore), Nasir Khan (Sargodha), Salman Hussain Kazmi (Karachi), Shakeel Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Syed Imran Ali (Karachi), Tahir Suhaib (Faisalabad)

Director Domestic Cricket Operations, PCB, Abdullah Khurram Niazi:

“The PCB is delighted to offer first-ever annual contracts to 20 of our esteemed scorers across the country. I’m confident this move will contribute towards the strengthening of our domestic cricket ecosystem as we look to safeguard all those who contribute towards its well-being and conduct.

“It is also a testament of the PCB’s vision to recognise all the cogs of the wheel in Pakistan’s Cricket fraternity and help them grow and give back to our sport with more enthusiasm and dedication than before”.