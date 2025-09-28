Govt providing all necessary facilities to tourists: Maryam

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her message on World Tourism Day that the purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight importance of tourism at local and global levels.

She noted that many countries in the world are strengthening their economies leveraging tourism. She highlighted that Punjab is rich in tourism as it has been blessed with examplary landscape and natural beauty.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that government is providing all necessary facilities to tourists, but more work needs to be done to ensure their safety, ease and comfort. She added that they are taking steps under a plan to further exploit tourism potential in the province. She underscored that tourism is the best source of livelihood and would play an important role in providing employment opportunities to the local people. She vowed,”I am determined to strengthen the economy of Punjab using tourism.”

Chief Minister Punjab noted that Pakistan is rich in natural beauty, religious tourism and historical sites.

It is home to world’s oldest civilization and is a guardian of its culture.She said that promoting tourism would introduce Pakistan’s archaeological sites to the world. She added that new tourist destinations are being developed in Punjab, as its tourist destinations are of equal interest to both foreign and domestic tourists.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Tourism not only promotes local culture but also its economy.

Therefore, promoting tourism provides employment opportunities to local people.” She added that focus is being placed on providing necessary facilities in tourist destinations across the province, as new tourist destinations are being developed in Punjab under an integrated tourism policy.