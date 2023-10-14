AHMEDABAD- Former Indian captain, Gundappa Viswanath, has offered a word of caution to the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, urging them not to rest on their laurels and emphasizing that “the past is history.”

“Pakistan, I believe, faces difficulties in their bowling attack, but their batting is strong. Even though Babar Azam is currently out of form, he has the potential to score comfortably,” said Gundappa Viswanath in a recent interview.

He said, “Babar is a classy player, and such players can turn things around at any moment. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen but if he gets going, nobody can stop him,”.

Despite recognizing Pakistan’s batting potential, Viswanath pointed out their challenges in the bowling department. He praised Babar Azam’s elegant style and his capacity to change the course of a game when he hits form.

Viswanath emphasized that it’s challenging to single out one player as the game-changer, highlighting the team aspect of cricket. He noted, “It’s a team game, and whoever performs well from the start must stay until the end,”.

He shared his perspective. He pointed out that Babar Azam’s current struggle with form could quickly take a turn for the better.

When asked about key players who could make a difference for both teams, Viswanath refrained from singling out specific individuals, noting that anyone could have a significant impact on the game on a given day. He highlighted Rohit Sharma’s exceptional leadership skills and prowess as an opening batsman, underlining his ability to handle pressure and dismantle bowlers when in top form.

Viswanath stated, “I can’t pinpoint a single player because, on any given day, someone can win the game. Rohit Sharma, as a captain and an opener, understands the pressure and can single-handedly turn the game in India’s favor.”

He also acknowledged the skills of Virat Kohli, especially in chase situations. He added, “It also depends on Shubman Gill’s fitness and the team’s management decisions. We all know what kind of batsman Virat Kohli is, especially when it comes to chasing. He’s proven himself.”