NEW YORK- Amidst escalating tensions and violence between Israel and Gaza, Russia has taken a stance, urging for an immediate “humanitarian cease-fire” in the region.

Russia’s proposal, shared with the United Nations Security Council, strongly condemns acts of terrorism and violence targeting civilians. While not explicitly naming Hamas, which controls Gaza, the resolution calls for the secure release of hostages.

The conflict initially ignited when Hamas breached Israel’s heavily fortified border, resulting in approximately 1,300 casualties, primarily civilians. Israel reported that about 150 hostages were taken during this incursion.

Israel responded with missile strikes on Gaza, a densely populated area, leading to numerous casualties, including more than 600 children. The United States has called on the Security Council to condemn the actions of the Palestinian side, labeling it the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia emphasized the urgency of Security Council action to halt the ongoing violence and revive peace negotiations, with a focus on establishing a Palestinian state. He also criticized the United States for its role in exacerbating tensions in the Middle East and urged international attention to Israeli air force attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

While Security Council members responded cautiously to the resolution, some expressed willingness to address the highlighted humanitarian concerns.

As the rotating president of the Security Council, Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira pledged ongoing efforts to unite the Council’s position on the ongoing crisis, emphasizing the importance of collaborative measures to address the situation.

British Ambassador Barbara Woodward stressed the need for comprehensive consultations, given the gravity of the situation. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun highlighted an emerging consensus on humanitarian issues, advocating for efforts to secure a cease-fire and de-escalate tensions.