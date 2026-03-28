Smart Lockdown Explained: Market closures at 9:30 PM, 200 Guests at Weddings, and Hybrid Work Model

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government finalised comprehensive plan to roll out a nationwide smart lockdown, with an official announcement expected today. Designed to curb the pandemic while simultaneously saving energy and fuel, this plan introduces sweeping new restrictions that will affect daily life, businesses, and offices across the country.

Under the proposal, Markets and shopping malls will now close sharply at 9:30 PM, signaling a major shift for evening shoppers.

Wedding halls and event venues will face strict limits: only 200 guests allowed, with just one dish served, and all functions must end by 10 PM to prevent public gatherings.

Offices will move to a hybrid working model, For Regular government offices: Out of five working days, three days in-office and two days online.

For Service officesm On a six-day schedule, four days in-office and two days online. A 50% rota system will also be implemented to reduce employee travel, conserve resources, and cut energy consumption.

Officials stress that these measures are aimed at keeping business and official activities operational, even with reduced hours and limited attendance, while also minimizing the inconvenience to the public.

The lockdown is set to take effect for one month, after which the government will review the situation and adjust restrictions accordingly.