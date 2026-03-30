Pakistan exposes India’s Shocking False Flag Plot using Prisoners in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s intelligence agencies decoded secret communications revealing India’s preparation of a large-scale false flag operation against Pakistan.

The plan allegedly involves using Pakistani prisoners as pawns in precisely orchestrated plot along the eastern border. According to security sources, New Delhi intended to release Pakistani prisoners and transport them to border areas in illegally occupied Kashmir.

The prisoners were to be used to carry out operations, after which India planned to falsely blame Pakistan, creating a manufactured pretext to drag Pakistan into conflict along its eastern frontier.

The operation is part of a broader Indian strategy as after global humiliation, Modi government is desperate to push hard against Pakistan.

Delhi is reportedly turning to proxy tactics, including sponsoring Afghanistan-based terrorist groups to launch attacks inside Pakistan. India is increasingly relying on covrtt operations and cross-border terrorism to destabilize Pakistan, rather than military engagement, as Islamabad shot down several jets in last year’s skirmishes.

Security officials claim that India’s false flag operation would directly involve the names of the released prisoners, turning them into unwitting actors in a manufactured provocation. Pakistani intelligence, however, has successfully intercepted and decoded India’s communications, exposing the full scope of the alleged plot before it could be executed.

These fresh intel reports put Pakistan on high alert along its eastern borders, with security agencies warning that India may attempt to escalate tensions using both direct and proxy means.