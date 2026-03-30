Lahore, Punjab Weather: Significant rain, hailstorms expected

Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and Tuesday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper/central parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till March 31.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Jhang, Noorpur Thal, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar on Monday night and Tuesday. Isolated Heavy falls are also expected in the Potohar region and northeastern Punjab during the period.

Impacts:

Gusty winds and hailstorms may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Tuesday and between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Punjab and Islamabad during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Joharabad 54, Islamabad (Saidpur Village 45, City 43, Bokra 28, Golra 19, Airport 07), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 49, New Kattarian 38, Pirwidahi- 31, Katcheri 28, Gawalmandi 16), Murree 41, Attock 20, Layyah 17, Kot Addu 14, Noorpur Thal 09, Sargodha City 06, Jhelum & Chakwal 05, Mangla & Bhakkar 04, Dera Ghazi Khan 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36%.