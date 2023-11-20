LAHORE – Lahore ranked as the second most polluted city in the world, as its Air Quality Index was recorded at an alarming rate of 333, indicating a ‘Hazardous’ level, as per IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitor.

The only city ahead of Lahore on the list of most polluted cities is New Delhi in India with an AQI of 355.

Within Lahore, the most polluted area was found to be Polo Ground Cantt with an AQI of 465, followed by Syed Maratab Ali Road with 405.

The air quality of Lahore has consistently remained hazardous, not just over the past couple of months, but also in the last few years with the onset of the ‘fifth season’ of smog. The air quality levels continue to dip after September until at least February.

To tackle the air pollution and its effects on public health, the Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in Lahore and other smog-hit cities.

The provincial government t has made it compulsory for all citizens to wear face masks while going outdoors in 10 smog-hit districts during the next week.

New restrictions will be implemented from November 20-26 in District Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahuddin having the highest Air Quality Index (AQI).

“High level of AQI poses a serious and imminent threat to public health in all age groups. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of airborne diseases in the Province of Punjab”, reads an order issued by the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.