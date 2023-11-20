LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Saturday till last week of January 2024 in smog-hit cities of Punjab.

Justice Shahid Karim has issued a written order on petitions filed by citizens seeking measures to tackle air pollution in the country.

The judge has ordered the provincial government to issue a notification for closure of schools, colleges and universities on Saturdays till last week of January.

The order further said that the government was taking measures to ensure work from home for two days a week.

On November 18, the Punjab Government imposed a smart lockdown in the 10 most polluted districts on Saturday (November 18).

Movement was restricted in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal districts having the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) and as such potential hotspots for Conjunctivitis due to smog.

“The spread of Conjunctivitis/Pink Eye due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is increasing day by day, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health”, read a notification issued by the Punjab Health Department.

A day earlier, the provincial government has made it mandatory for people to wear mask while going outdoor.