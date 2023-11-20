ISLAMABAD – The Directorate of Revenue of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has issued proposed revised property tax and water, conservancy charges and solid waste management fees with the capital city.

“In the light of Section 88 (4) of ICT LGA, 2015. The Revenue Directorate, MCI desired to revise / issue the rates of Property Tax and Water, Conservancy Charges & Solid Waste Management Fees within ICT to reduce the gap between Revenue receipt and O&M Cost of services being provided by MCI.

A. Property Tax of Residential Properties of Islamabad Commercial Properties of Islamabad. Commercial Properties in Housing Societies in ICT, Islamabad

2 A. Water Charges

3 A. Conservancy & Solid Waste Management Fees for Residential Properties.

Conservancy & Solid Waste Management Fees for Commercial Properties,” read the notification.

The directorate has invited public, local traders to attend hearing and to raise written objections within 15 days of publication. The last date for submission of objections/ suggestions is November 26, 2023.