ISLAMABAD – Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was again arrested on Tuesday shortly after he was released the Islamabad Police Lines.

Elahi was taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTC) officials at the main gate of the police lines as he was going back after his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order was set aside by the Islamabad High Court earlier in the day.

The former CM has been arrested in a case registered against him on September 3.

Earlier in the day, the IHC ordered the release of Pervaiz Elahi. At the outset of the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel of Imran Khan’s close aide was asked to read out the arrest order under MPO. The lawyer argued that the Elahi is not a threat to public law and order since he had been incarcerated for the last three months.

He maintained that his client has not issued a single statement in the last three months, let alone address a rally in capital.

On Monday, Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a show-cause notice to Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan for contempt of court for arresting Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under 3-Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and directed top cop to appear in person on September 8.

Elahi was last arrested by Islamabad police after Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the NAB to release the seasoned politician.

Earlier in June this year, Elahi was detained 1 outside his residence in a corruption case over embezzlement of development funds, and he remained behind bars on various charges since then. He got relief from courts but was rearrested each time.