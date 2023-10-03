Tech giant Apple is known for high-end device and the company has long faced ire for overpriced phones. Amid soaring prices online, these phones in Pakistan get more expensive than ever after hefty taxes.
iPhones dominate the global mobile phone industry due to its robust design, user-friendly interface, and a plethora of services linked with its app store.
Demand for Apple devices continues to surge in Pakistan and with huge demand. iPhone prices are flying high, and even older generation models including the iPhone 12, and its Pro version are now getting expensive.
iPhone 12 PTA Tax With Passport
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs134,825
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs101,525
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs129,823
|iPhone 12
|Rs113,665
iPhone 12 PTA Tax With CNIC
|Apple Device Model
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs160,958
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs124,328
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs155,455
|iPhone 12
|Rs137,682